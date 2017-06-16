Breitbart’s Alex Marlow, Ian Bremmer, Eddie Izzard on Real Time with Bill Maher

Tonight’s HBO Real Time with Bill Maher will see both sides of the political coin represented as Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow headlines and Brit transgender comedian Eddie Izzard drops by for a chat.

Marlow was included in the focus of a cover story in Newsweek magazine that outlined how Breitbart has catapulted to a top ranking as a news website and was instrumental in helping to elect Donald Trump to the presidency.

Also on Real Time’s panel are president of global risk assessment firm Eurasia Group Ian Bremmer and retired U.S. Navy officer, Malcolm Nance.

In a Washington Post interview Bremmer laid out how the world leaders are laughing at Donald Trump.

Bremmer said: “In the private conversations I’ve had with heads of states and ministers of foreign relations, they all feel what [Australian Prime Minister Malcolm] Turnbull just basically came out and said: ‘This is, by far, the least capable person ever to sit in the office and it’s appalling they have to deal with him,'” Even in a country that really needs to have a good relationship with the United States, you’re just not willing to deal with it. Your own ego will say, ‘Screw this guy.’”

Izzard has a new memoir out titled, Believe Me: A Memoir of Love, Death and Jazz Chickens. The transgender actor is also a stand-up comedian, marathon runner, and transgender activist.

Nance was recently on MSNBC with Brian Williams where he decried the proliferation of so many guns in the USA, and how the recent shooting at the congressional baseball game was less about Rep. Steve Scalise and more about mentally unfit people able to get hold of firearms.



Real Time with Bill Maher airs Friday at 10pm EST on HBO.