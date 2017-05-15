Brandi is back and Malaysia tells her that she’s celibate on Basketball Wives

This week on Basketball Wives, Brandi is back and Malaysia welcomes her with open arms despite the other women’s doubts.

Malaysia meets up with Brandi, who’s the wife of former Charlotte player Jason Maxiell, for a chat and a catchup. Malaysia tells Brandi that she is currently playing the field regards relationships, but that that she is staying celibate.

It seems whenever Malaysia introduces sex into her dating that her boyfriends just start behaving a little crazy, becoming aggressive and over-protective.

Brandi talks emotionally about losing her grandmother to cancer and how that loss was very hard to deal with. Especially as her husband Jason is currently signed to a team in Turkey, on the other side of the Atlantic and baby Jason is away at school.

She seems to have immersed herself in work with the salon but it sounds like she’s a little lonely.

However, this welcome back gesture from Malaysia does not go down well with Shaunie, Evelyn or Shaunie. But Malaysia says that she is determined to get to the bottom of their issues with Brandi, before she brings her into the fold.

Also on this episode, the ladies enjoy a weekend at Palm Springs and Evelyn has a surprise for Cristen.

Basketball Wives airs Mondays at 9:00 PM on VH1.