Brandi Glanville in emotional connection and UFC’s Chuck Liddell in tears on Hollywood Medium

This week on Hollywood Medium, Tyler Henry reads for Real Housewife Brandi Glanville, UFC star Chuck Liddell, Reba actress Joanna Garcia Swisher and comedian Tiffany Haddish.

Brandi Glanville gets emotional as Tyler appears to reach beyond the grave to contact the person in her life who used to make her feel truly something special. She also opens up about how much she loves her grandmother, who is super independent and still lives life to the full.

UFC’s Chuck Liddell might have a hard man image but his experience with Tyler brings him to tears as he receives messages from the one person who always believed in what he was doing with his life.

Also on this episode, actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish gets information about the father she never saw very much and actress Joanna Garcia is floored by forgiveness message.

Hollywood Medium airs on Wednesdays at 9:00 PM on E!.