Bradley Whitford, Maajid Nawaz and Charlie Sykes on Real Time with Bill Maher

The real “Teflon Bill” is back tonight, with Bill Maher’s HBO chat salon of thinkers and doers having had a contentious and controversial season thus far.

This week Maher has another fascinating line-up of academics and experts.

Up first is the top-of-show interview guest, Jewish News columnist Maajid Nawaz — the founding chairman of Quilliam, a London think tank on Islamic extremism.

He recently penned an op/ed that excoriated the British government for flying the terrorist organization Hezbollah’s flag in London.

He wrote of London Mayor Sadiq Khan in particular: “Polarised times such as these require leadership.

“Savvy political statements are for ordinary politicians. But it takes a statesman to show true leadership.

“Anything less is an insult to all those we lost to jihadist attacks in Westminster, Manchester and London Bridge over the last three months.

“To honour those victims, terrorist flags must not fly in London this Sunday. It is as simple as that.”

Lawyer Richard Painter is the mid-show interview guest. Painter was the ethics lawyer to former President George W. Bush. He used Twitter to opine on President Trump possibly firing special counsel Robert Mueller.

He wrote that Vice President Mike Pence “will soon become the 46th President.”

Just appeared on FOX News. They are building a case for firing Mueller. If that happens Mike Pence will soon become the 46th President. — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) June 17, 2017

On the panel discussing the week’s news with Maher are journalist Bianna Golodryga, political analyst Charlie Sykes, and actor Bradley Whitford.

Real Time with Bill Maher has already been renewed by HBO through 2018.

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Friday at 10:00-11:00 p.m. live ET/tape-delayed PT on HBO.