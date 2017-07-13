Monsters and Critics
TV stories - TV series - Movies - Top 10s

Bow Wow in fight after being stalked on Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta

Bow Wow and his entourage in a fight in the studio on the Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta finale

Bow Wow and his entourage in a fight in the studio on the Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta finale

Bow Wow gets embroiled in a huge fight on tonight’s season finale of Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta — after he receives a threatening text message showing he’s been stalked.

Footage from the episode shows the rapper-turned-actor receiving an anonymous text message which says: “Watch your back. Don’t get caught slippin’ in the A.”

Alongside it are surveillance-style photos taken of Bow Wow standing outside a building talking on the phone, showing that someone has been watching him from afar without him knowing.

Photos on Bow Wow's phone of him taken from afar

The photos sent to Bow Wow which show he’s got a target on his back

The message then leads to a fight in the studio when a tattooed man in a red hooded top turns up uninvited and asks Bow menacingly: “What’s up Hollywood?”

A full-blown fight then erupts in the studio as Bow Wow and his security and the man and his entourage come to blows.

Bow Wow being held back by security in the studio

Bow Wow is restrained by security as the fight blows up in the studio

Also on tonight’s Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta, Bow Wow faces off with his estranged father Alfonso Moss.

Meanwhile, Brandon Barnes tips over the edge following his mom Ms. Deb’s secret meeting, and he and Reginae Carter are involved in more drama as Zonnique Pullins hosts her listening party.

Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta airs Thursdays at 9/8c on WE tv. 

Got something to say about this? Tell us in the comments!

You may also like

Pages