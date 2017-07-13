Bow Wow in fight after being stalked on Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta

Bow Wow gets embroiled in a huge fight on tonight’s season finale of Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta — after he receives a threatening text message showing he’s been stalked.

Footage from the episode shows the rapper-turned-actor receiving an anonymous text message which says: “Watch your back. Don’t get caught slippin’ in the A.”

Alongside it are surveillance-style photos taken of Bow Wow standing outside a building talking on the phone, showing that someone has been watching him from afar without him knowing.

The message then leads to a fight in the studio when a tattooed man in a red hooded top turns up uninvited and asks Bow menacingly: “What’s up Hollywood?”

A full-blown fight then erupts in the studio as Bow Wow and his security and the man and his entourage come to blows.

Also on tonight’s Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta, Bow Wow faces off with his estranged father Alfonso Moss.

Meanwhile, Brandon Barnes tips over the edge following his mom Ms. Deb’s secret meeting, and he and Reginae Carter are involved in more drama as Zonnique Pullins hosts her listening party.

Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta airs Thursdays at 9/8c on WE tv.