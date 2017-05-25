Bow Wow fears nightclub shootout on Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta premiere

Things get heated on the Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta premiere — as Bow Wow fears a shootout is about to take place as he hosts a listening party at a nightclub.

Bow Wow puts on the event to drop a mixtape after his return to the city.

But cameras then capture the moment a group of hooded men appear on the scene, and Bow Wow has to rally those around him to prepare for the worst.

It’s believed the group of at least six men could have guns and things could kick off at any moment.

Bow Wow reveals how he used to hang with the men back in the day but they no longer get on.

He says: “When you’re not getting along with somebody, why even show up? These cats can get really dangerous.

“But I don’t play about my life, I don’t play about my money, and I love my daughter and I got to make my home safe — so it’s only right that I had to protect myself.”

Bow Wow instructs security to lock all the doors now all the men are inside, and makes sure those around him are at the ready.

He then reveals that the reason he left Atlanta in the first place was due to exactly these kind of “little boy games”.

He says: “Anybody who just pop up on someone, you got to understand…that’s dangerous. My boys is always ready, my security is armed…”

After calling Da Brat over he tells her the whole unfolding scenario is why he doesn’t like to publicize where he’s spending time — as it can easily make him a target.

He tells her: “Some s**t about to go down, I’m telling you all right now. Make sure we got security just in case s**t really get crazy.”

The season premiere of Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta also features an intro to the cast.

Along with Bow Wow — who grew up under the mentorship of Snoop Dogg and Jermaine Dupri — the show also features Dupri’s daughter Shaniah Mauldin and Lil’ Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter.

Also starring are the daughter of The Beastie Boys’ DJ Hurricane, Ayana Fite, hip hop manager Ms. Deb’s son Brandon Barnes — brother to Waka Flocka — and Zonnique Pullins, whose parents are T.I. and Tiny.

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Thursdays at 10/9c on WE tv.