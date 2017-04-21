BootyQueen Apparel from Shark Tank: Where to buy Amanda Latona Kuclo’s bodybuilding clothes

Got a booty to boast about and want something to wear down the gym? Look no further than BootyQueen Apparel, as featured on this week’s Shark Tank.

The specialist fitness line was created by renowned “Booty Queen” and Instagram star Amanda Latona Kuclo along with her pro-bodybuilder husband Steve Kuclo.

She’s a 10 time IFBB Pro Bikini Champion and a specialist in glute training, he’s one of the world’s top bodybuilders — so this pair of newlyweds know what it’s all about when it comes to what to wear over your muscles.

The main selling point of BootyQueen Apparel? All their designs are designed to flatter women’s curves while also allowing you to work out with full movement.

Or, in the brand’s own words: “Our signature high waist style helps to create a sleek silhouette, reduce muffin top as well as pass the ‘squat test’.”

These entrepreneurs want to make sure you feel booty-ful! Posted by Shark Tank on Friday, April 21, 2017

Their line includes leggings, crops, tops, hoodies, jackets, and hats. The standard crops and leggings cost around the $80-90 mark, with things like tanks and tees costing around $25 to $30.

The full range as well as things like signed photographs and downloadable training guides are all available on the BootyQueen Apparel site.

And if you’re looking for inspiration on all things body beautiful check out Amanda and Steve on Instagram.

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 9/8c on ABC.