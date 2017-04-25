Monsters and Critics

Dorit Kemsley slams Lisa Rinna’s ‘big mouth’ as Lisa Vanderpump cries on RHOBH reunion

25th April 2017 by
Dorit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Dorit tells Lisa Rinna that she talks too much on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills winds up this season’s reunion special with some pretty frank admissions about how the women feel about each other.

Dorit Kemsley tells Lisa Rinna she has a very big mouth, but Lisa is not having any of it and tells her to shut up.

Lisa Rinna reminds Dorit that she has a big mouth too and that she should shut it

Lisa Rinna reminds Dorit that she has a big mouth too and that she should shut it

They also talk about drugs in and out of the party scene and whether they’ve seen them being used at any of their parties…

Lisa Vanderpump cries

Lisa Vanderpump gets emotional as she opens up on the RHOBH reunion

Also on the final reunion episode, Lisa Vanderpump talks about her passion to rescue dogs and tearfully discusses her feelings towards her son.

Plus Lisa Rinna and Kim Richards see if they can find some common ground and get their relationship back on an even keel.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9:00 PM on BRAVO.

Got something to say about this? Tell us in the comments!

You may also like

Pages