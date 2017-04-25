Dorit Kemsley slams Lisa Rinna’s ‘big mouth’ as Lisa Vanderpump cries on RHOBH reunion

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills winds up this season’s reunion special with some pretty frank admissions about how the women feel about each other.

Dorit Kemsley tells Lisa Rinna she has a very big mouth, but Lisa is not having any of it and tells her to shut up.

They also talk about drugs in and out of the party scene and whether they’ve seen them being used at any of their parties…

Also on the final reunion episode, Lisa Vanderpump talks about her passion to rescue dogs and tearfully discusses her feelings towards her son.

Plus Lisa Rinna and Kim Richards see if they can find some common ground and get their relationship back on an even keel.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9:00 PM on BRAVO.