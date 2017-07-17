Boiling point for Jenelle and David on Teen Mom 2

This week on Teen Mom 2, Jenelle and David’s relationship has reached boiling point.

Jenelle is very keen to get out of her old house and into the new one but she’s not happy with the progress David and his friends are making at packing up their stuff. By the end of the day they’ve still not finished and it’s too late to get the keys to the new place.

David points out she can just go and stay in a hotel, after all Kaiser is not a baby any more. But Jenelle is not having any of it and the pair end up in a shouting match with Jenelle saying staying in a hotel with Kaiser will just be “so much fun” and David telling her just to leave and let him get on with it all.

Also on this episode, Javi and Kailyn are finally sorting out their divorce, Leah is on to something new and Briana hooks up with an old friend.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9:00 PM on MTV.