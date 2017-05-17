Bobby Brown connects to Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina on Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry

On tonight’s emotional episode of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, musician Bobby Brown breaks down during a reading where Henry connects him to his ex-wife, the late Whitney Houston, and his deceased daughter, Bobbi Kristina.

During the reading, Tyler says: “I have a woman coming through, having me talk about her heart. This is very clear in the way it comes through.”

Houston was found unresponsive in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in February 2012, and was pronounced dead at the scene soon afterward.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed official cause of death was due to accidental drowning, but an investigation found contributing factors of her death included heart disease and cocaine use.

When Tyler tells Brown that the woman coming through is having him talk about her heart, Brown looks stunned.

Tyler says: “She’s very insistent to acknowledge, ‘No matter how I died I need them to know the heart, I need them to know the heart’.

“And there’s a feeling of having a susceptibility to a heart arrhythmia and also having a susceptibility just to a heart issue.”

Tyler continues: “But I can distinctly tell there are other aspects to this passing. People talking about this or discussing this heart thing, but it’s something else. It’s like…or I die of something else or people think I die of something else.”

He then tells Bobby: “And there’s just an emphasis on basically saying, like, people don’t know the full picture of how…to what extent this really affected me.”

“It’s a weird way to present this information,” he adds.

When asked if there have been “recent discussions” about someone having a “heart condition”, Bobby tells Tyler: “Yeah, my ex-wife.”

Tyler says: “This is heavy.” But when Tyler connects Bobby to his deceased daughter Bobbi Kristina, he loses it.

