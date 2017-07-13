Blind card magician stuns Penn & Teller as Fool Us returns to The CW

Blind card magician Richard Turner stuns Penn & Teller with a string of tricks tonight as their series Fool Us returns to The CW for Season 4.

Richard Turner is a card and manipulation expert who’s considered the world’s card cheat, and says his lack of vision is actually a strength when it comes to what he does.

He says on the premiere of Penn & Teller: Fool Us Season 4 tonight: “I have no vision at all and it does enhance the performance because I have a very fine touch, and really most of the things that I do with the cards require such a delicate touch that there’s no-one else that really can duplicate it.”

Turner, from San Antonio, Texas, also explains how he is more of a card “mechanic” than a magician.

He says: “It’s a little different from a card magician, as I demonstrate how many different ways you can be taken at the card table.”

Also appearing on tonight’s premiere are Young & Strange, Kayla Drescher and Mike Super, who does a lottery-based trick with giant blow-up balls.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us sees magicians of all different types perform their best trick in a bid to fool legendary magicians Penn Jillette and Teller.

In case you missed it, the pair appeared on FOX’s SuperHuman earlier this month where they performed a routine where Jillette fires a nailgun into his hands and crotch.

Watch the trailer for tonight’s season premiere of Fool Us below:

Penn & Teller: Fool Us airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW.