‘Blessed Be!’ Television Critics’ Association 2017 nominees kicks off award season

The Television Critics’ Association 2017 TCA Awards – of which Monsters and Critics participates – has tallied the nominations and premium cabler HBO still reigns as king with 12 nominations total.

But Hulu’s “blessed be” dystopian and nightmarish adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale may upset the entire race! The chilling drama stars Elisabeth Moss as Offred, a fertile woman forced into childbirth servitude as a barren America has become a Christian theocracy named Gilead.

The annual award show determines the best programming of the 2016-2017 season as decided on by North American TV critics for various outlets.

The range of subject matter is far and wide, from FX’s Donald Glover-starring dramedy Atlanta, Netflix’s throwback sci-fi chiller Stranger Things to broadcast favorites like NBC’s This Is Us, as the critics have spoken.

The 33rd annual awards will be given to a show airing the majority of its season between June 1, 2016, and May 31, 2017. The awards are Saturday, August 5, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The categories cover News & Information, Youth, Drama, Reality, and Comedy, and the Prestigious Program of the Year Award.

Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth will serve as host at the invitation-only presentation on Saturday, August 5, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel during summer press tour.

HBO scored 12 noms, and FX came in at 11. Broadcast network ABC has three, NBC has seven and PBS has three. Hulu rings in with four. Amazon, Disney, and Showtime all earned two each as A&E, AMC, BBC America, CBS, CNN, ESPN, and TBS each earned one nom.

The awards ceremony will shine on the work of Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies), Jessica Lange (Feud), and Susan Sarandon (Feud) plus the work of Kristen Bell, Donald Glover, and Aziz Ansari. Notable recognition abounds for ESPN’s five-part miniseries O.J.: Made In America Amazon’s Fleabag, Showtime’s documentary Weiner and more.

A double nom goes to Carrie Coon for her performances in HBO’s The Leftovers and FX’s Fargo. Fleabag actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge and A&E’s investigative reality series Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath earned a nom too.

For the broadcast giant NBC, The Good Place takes a nom as ABC’s comedy “Speechless is in the running too. M&C’s favorite dramedy from FX, Pamela Adlon and Louis C.K.’s Better Things gets a litlte love as does the riveting and sumptuous Queen Elizabeth epic on Netflix, The Crown, and for the news junkies, the CNN news show The Lead With Jake Tapper is given a shout.

Program Of The Year has a tight and bright list that includes FX dramedy Atlanta, HBO’s A-Lister heavy Big Little Lies, and the evocative HBO drama The Leftovers, plus Netflix’s nostalgic thriller Stranger Things. Add to that list NBC’s emotional This Is Us and of course, the incredible resonating thriller The Handmaid’s Tale earning Hulu its first TCA Awards nomination.

“This was truly a landmark season for diversity in television, and the TCA nominations reflect this. Our members have chosen a variety of series that celebrate and represent a wide spectrum of performances,” said TCA President Amber Dowling in a press statement.

Below is the list of the 2017 Television Critics Association nominees, excluding the Career Achievement and Heritage Award winners, which will be announced on the night of the awards.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us,” NBC

Carrie Coon, “The Leftovers” & “Fargo,” HBO & FX

Claire Foy, “The Crown,” Netflix

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies,” HBO

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette And Joan,” FX

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette And Joan,” FX

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things,” FX

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None,” Netflix

Kristen Bell, “The Good Place,” NBC

Donald Glover, “Atlanta,” FX

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep,” HBO

Issa Rae, “Insecure,” HBO

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag,” Amazon

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” TBS (2016 Winner in Category)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” HBO

“The Lead With Jake Tapper,” CNN

“O.J.: Made in America,” ESPN

“Planet Earth II,” BBC America

“Weiner,” Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY PROGRAMMING

“The Circus,” Showtime

“The Great British Baking Show,” PBS

“The Keepers,” Netflix

“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” A&E

“Shark Tank,” ABC

“Survivor: Game Changers,” CBS

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” PBS (2016 Winner in Category)

“Doc McStuffins,” Disney Junior

“Elena of Avalor,” Disney Channel

“Odd Squad,” PBS

“Sesame Street,” HBO

“Speechless,” ABC

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

“Atlanta,” FX

“The Crown,” Netflix

“The Good Place,” NBC

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

“Stranger Things,” Netflix

“This Is Us,” NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES AND SPECIALS

“Big Little Lies,” HBO

“Fargo,” FX

“Feud: Bette and Joan,” FX

“Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” Netflix

“The Night Of,” HBO

“Wizard of Lies,” HBO

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

“Better Call Saul,” AMC

“Stranger Things,” Netflix

“The Americans,” FX (2015 & 2016 Winner in Category)

“The Crown,” Netflix

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

“This Is Us,” NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

“Atlanta,” FX

“black-ish,” ABC (2016 Winner in Category)

“Fleabag,” Amazon

“Master of None,” Netflix

“The Good Place,” NBC

“Veep,” HBO

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

“Atlanta,” FX

“Big Little Lies,” HBO

“Stranger Things,” Netflix

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

“The Leftovers,” HBO

“This Is Us,” NBC

NETWORK TALLY

HBO – 12

FX – 11

Netflix – 10

NBC – 7

Hulu – 4

ABC – 3

PBS/PBS KIDS – 3

Amazon – 2

Disney Channel/Disney Junior – 2

Showtime – 2

A&E – 1

AMC – 1

BBC America – 1

CBS – 1

CNN – 1

ESPN – 1

TBS – 1

PROGRAM TALLY- (denotes shows with more than one nomination)

“Atlanta,” FX – 4

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu – 4

“This Is Us,” NBC – 4

“Big Little Lies,” HBO – 3

“Feud: Bette And Joan,” FX – 3

“Stranger Things,” Netflix – 3

“The Good Place,” NBC – 3

“The Crown,” Netflix – 3

“Fargo,” FX – 2

“Fleabag,” Amazon – 2

“Master Of None,” Netflix – 2

“The Leftovers,” HBO – 2

“Veep,” HBO – 2