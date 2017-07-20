Black Ink Crew: Chicago’s Ryan Henry emotional as he says he’s found his Michelle Obama

Black Ink Crew: Chicago’s Ryan Henry says he’s found his Michelle Obama in the shape of the love of his life Rachel Leigh.

Last night on the premiere epsiode of Season 3 of Black Ink Crew: Chicago, 9Mag owner Ryan Henry was emotional as he explained how deep his love for Rachel really is.

Ryan has been truly inspired by Barack Obama and after he and Rachel attend a speech by the former president he feels inspired. That message of picking yourself back up no matter what life throws at you resonates deeply with Ryan.

He says:” In life sometimes you’ve gotta be willing to fall down before you get to that point where you can get back up.”

He’s also glad to have Rachel and his son back permanently in his life. He sees a comparison with Barack Obama’s close relationship and partenership with his wife Michelle Obama and his own feeling for Rachel.

A really tight unit who can achieve whatever they set out to do.

Whether that bond will be as strong as that of the Barack and Michelle remains to be seen.