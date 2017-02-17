Bitsbox coding projects for kids from Shark Tank: How do you subscribe?

This week on Shark Tank features something a little different — a monthly service called Bitsbox that teaches kids about coding. But how exactly does it work and how do you sign up?

Subscribe to their service and your child will receive a skill-appropriate Bitsbox (either a physical one, or one via email) every month.

In the boxes are multiple projects that children can choose to program. The end product is a fun app that will be ready to download on a multitude of devices.

Kids can then share the app with friends — and play things like games they create — when they are done.

Projects can be done with the child’s parents or by themselves. The Bitsbox is designed for ages ranging from 6-14 years old. Younger children are likely to choose the shorter projects, while older children can be challenged by the more complex projects.

However, this age range is a suggestion — there have been four-year-olds who are able to complete projects with one-on-one help from an adult. If your child can read well, they are ready for a Bitsbox.

In order to make it easier, Bitsbox runs inside a webpage, so all your child needs is a computer with a web browser. (Pro Tip: Google Chrome is Bitsbox’s favorite).

While this product can work on a tablet, it is suggested to use something with a physical keyboard to make it easier to code.

How much does it cost? The site to complete the programs is free. The physical deluxe box is $45 per month if you sign up for the month-to-month subscription, and the price is slashed to $25 per month when you sign-up for a year long subscription.

If you don’t need the physical box, you can purchase the digital version for as low as $20 per month.

Not sure if this is for your child? There is a Sampler Box available for purchase with four beginning app projects and a few fun gadgets.

The Bitsbox is currently available for purchase on their website, where there’s lots more information about how it works!