Birth of Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald’s baby son Henry features on Counting On

The birth of Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald’s son Henry Wilberforce features on Counting On tonight.

The episode is full of big life moments for the 19 Kids And Counting clan, but Ben and Jessa’s big arrival is the moment that takes center stage.

Watch a sneak peek of the episode below as the siblings come together to help prepare for the baby shower for Ben and Jessa’s second son.

When asked how many baby showers he’s had to prepare for, 13-year-old Jackson Duggar says: “Too many to count.”

Jenna and Ben welcomed baby Henry into the world on February 6 this year, with him weighing in at eight pounds and 14 ounces.

They said in a blog on their website: “We are so thankful to God for this precious new gift of life and are excited to be a family of four!”

The couple’s first son Spurgeon was born in November 2015, a year after they wed in November 2014. They have recently posted a string of photos of their adorable family on Jessa’s Instagram.

Tonight’s episode also see Joy and Austin carrying on with their house-flipping project, while Austin asks Jim Bob a very important question.

Counting On airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.