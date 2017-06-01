Billy Ray Cyrus performs surprise gig for military family on Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer

Billy Ray Cyrus performs a surprise gig for a military family in their newly redesigned home tonight — on wife Tish and daughter Brandi’s new renovation show Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer.

The country music legend turns up after being invited along by Brandi, with the family left stunned when they walk into a room and see him.

At first the think he’s just there to meet them, but Brandi — who along with Tish has been helping the family turn their house into a “Forever Home” — then reveals he’s actually there to play them a song.

Billy Ray Cyrus has been a long-time veterans supporter and Brandi tells the family: “I actually brought him here because my dad has this song that was on his first record and it was dedicated to veterans.”

She then adds in an interview with producers: “Both of my grandfathers were actually in the service. It even inspired a lot of my dad’s music”

The song, Some Gave All, was from Billy Ray’s 1992 eponymous debut album.

As he sits down to play it on an acoustic guitar, he tells the family: “So back in 1989, I wrote a song about a Vietnam veteran…”

Dad Mike says: “Oh, my dad was in Vietnam so I wish he was here to hear this.”

After finding out that Mike’s dad was called Bill, he adds: “I dedicate this to Bill then…”

Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer sees interior designers Tish and Brandi — Miley Cyrus’s mum and sister — helping people in Nashville who need help redesigning spaces in their homes.

In each episode they have to both come up with their own ideas of how to revamp the space within a certain budget, before the client picks their favorite.

The pair then work together to make the idea reality.

Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer airs Thursdays at 10/9c on Bravo.