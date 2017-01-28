Bill Maher: Trump got in White House because liberals were too busy being PC

Bill Maher came out swinging at Democrats and liberals on Real Time last night — for their overly sensitive reaction to language and humor.

Maher hit out at the endless shaming of celebrities for tweets and social media posts. And he said things had regularly been blown out of proportion, like Steve Martin’s tweet about Carrie Fisher, above.

Maher then blamed the Democrats’ whingeing obsession with language and being politically correct for allowing the Republicans to organize, focus and take over the government.

He said: “Liberals do this all the time — they get offended for people who themselves would not be offended!”

Introducing his final New Rule, Maher said: “While this thing of defeat is still fresh and the horrors resulting from that defeat pile up…liberals must examine all the reasons why we keep losing elections starting with: Democrats have gone from the party that protects people to the party that protects feelings.”

Maher used recent examples to underscore his point. “From ‘ask not what your country can do for you’ to ‘you owe me an apology’,” Maher said. “Republicans apologize for nothing. Democrats for everything.”

He added: “Can’t we find a balance? You know in 2016, conservatives won the White House, both houses of Congress and almost two-thirds of governorships and state legislatures. Whereas liberals, on the other hand, caught Steve Martin calling Carrie Fisher beautiful and sweet and made him take it down. I’m not making that up! That really happened here!”

Maher was apoplectic as he excoriated Liberals for taking Martin to task. Mocking them, Maher said: “You noticed her appearance first and then that she was witty and bright…you’re a monster!”

Wrapping up his point, Maher added: “Democrats remind people of a man who is taking his balls out and put them in his wife’s purse…and please someone tweet me right now and tell me how that was somehow inappropriate, so I can tell you to go f*** yourself!”

Another celebrity social media gaffe that was overblown was also pointed out. Maher once again made fun of the whingeing PC crowd and said: “At the Golden Globes this month, Michael Keaton mixed up the titles of two movies [Hidden Figures and Fences] that [each] had a black cast…and said ‘Hidden Fences’ because he’s a Klansman.”

In summarizing his point, Maher said: “What matters is that while your self-involved rules were policing the language at the Kids Choice Awards, a madman talked his way into the White House.

“What matters is that while liberals are in a contest to see who could be the first to call out fat-shaming, the Tea Party has been busy taking over school boards.

“So stop protecting your virgin ears and start noticing you’re getting f****d in the ass.”

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Friday nights at 9pm on HBO.