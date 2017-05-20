Bill Maher lambasts superhero-obsessed Hollywood and ‘Orange Sphincter man’ Donald Trump

On last night’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the New Rules segment saw Bill Maher blaming superhero obsessed Hollywood for ruining any meaningful American cinema, and for delivering us the worst “Superhero” of all: Donald J. Trump, dubbed by Maher as “Orange Sphincter Man.”

The ‘Real Time’ host took lazy Hollywood executives to task for falling back on childish source material and President Donald Trump’s ascendance to the White House, correlating the two as Americans wish for some strong man to “come and save the day.”

Maher said: “I know conservatives think Hollywood ruined America by promoting race-mixing, drugs, and twisted smut, and I agree—those things should be taught at home,” a remark that caused panelist Dr. Cornel West to bust out laughing.

“But that’s not how Hollywood ruined America. It did it by making everything about superheroes.” This got a big nod of approval from mid-show interview guest Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Maher’s argument was the facile and low-expectations of Americans was fueled by Hollywood’s incessant blockbuster drivel machine.

Not letting TV off the hook, Maher took the smallscreen content churners to task to, reciting practically every Netflix and Marvel series collaboration and then joking he hopes “Iron Fist was not a porn film.”

Bill’s guests were Boris Epshteyn as the top-of-the-show interview, Cornel West, David Frum, and Neil DeGrasse Tyson.