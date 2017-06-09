Bill Maher hosts three African-American guests on Real Time amid N-word controversy

If you’ve been paying attention, you’ll know that last week’s Real Time with Bill Maher had what can best be described as a Kathy Griffin moment.

Maher used the N-word during his top-of-the-show interview with Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) and the subsequent fallout over the racial slur has been swift and dramatic despite his apology.

Despite the misstep, the show goes on tonight with Maher hosting three African-American guests.

Author and scholar Michael Eric Dyson is the top-of-show interview. Whether he takes pal Maher to task for his comment remains to be seen.

However, Ice Cube — slated as the mid-show interview — is reportedly set to discuss Maher’s use of the N-word on the show after saying he won’t cancel his appearance.

However, Sen. Al Franken did cancel. His representative told The New York Times: “What Bill Maher said was inappropriate and offensive, which is why he made the decision not to appear on the next episode of Real Time.

“He was glad to see Bill, who the senator considers to be a good friend, apologize and express sincere regret for his comment.”

Dyson is Franken’s replacement.

The roundtable guests also include #BlackLivesMatter activist Symone Sanders, who served as national press secretary for Bernie Sanders, who shares the same surname but is no relation, during his campaign.

Prior to that she worked as a communications officer with Ralph Nader’s Public Citizen, an organization that makes sure all American citizens have representation in government.

Joining Sanders on panel is journalist David Gregory, who was recently interviewed on CNN with Chris Cuomo where he urged journalists to keep fighting despite the Trump administration’s marginalizing of news reporting.

The third panelists is former U.S. Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) who went on MSNBC last month to discuss Trump’s mistakes in office saying it was “embarrassing” to be a Republican.

He said: “I think there’s a quiet erosion of support. This is an embarrassing time to be a Republican — and I’ve had local Republican mayors share that with me.

“It’s not a surprise that Donald Trump is governing with such arrogance and disregard for political norms. It is a surprise that GOP Congress is falling in line with the cover-up.”

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Fridays at 10/9c on HBO.