Bill Maher blasts superhero-obsessed Hollywood and ‘Orange Sphincter Man’ Donald Trump

On last night’s Real Time, Bill Maher blamed superhero and comic book-obsessed Hollywood for ruining any meaningful American cinema — and for delivering us the worst “superhero” of all: Donald Trump, who he dubbed “Orange Sphincter Man.”

In his New Rules segment, Maher took lazy Hollywood executives to task for falling back on childish source material.

He then compared it to President Trump’s ascendance to the White House and Americans wished for some strong man to “come and save the day”.

Maher said: “I know conservatives think Hollywood ruined America by promoting race-mixing, drugs, and twisted smut, and I agree — those things should be taught at home.

“But that’s not how Hollywood ruined America. It did it by making everything about superheroes.”

This got a big nod of approval from mid-show interview guest Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Maher’s argument was that the facile and low-expectations of Americans were fueled by Hollywood’s incessant blockbuster drivel machine.

Not letting TV off the hook, Maher took the smallscreen content churners to task too, reciting practically every Netflix and Marvel series collaboration.

Bill’s other guests were Boris Epshteyn as the top-of-the-show interview, along with Cornel West and David Frum.

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Fridays at 10pm on HBO.