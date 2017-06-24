Bill Maher backs Maajid Nawaz over ‘anti-Muslim extremist’ defamation case

Bill Maher has offered to support activist Maajid Nawaz as he sues advocacy organization The Southern Poverty Law Center for putting him on a list of “anti-Muslim extremists”.

The offer came as the Muslim anti-extremism campaigner opened HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher last night — explaining his viewpoint on the worldwide threat of jihadists.

During his appearance he spoke about what he sees as the vexing issue of “well-meaning liberal white men” acting as Islamist apologists and seemingly refusing to allow him to criticize his own religion.

Former Islamist Nawaz, the founder of counter-extremist thinktank Quilliam International, then revealed how he plans to sue the Southern Poverty Law Center for defamation.

He plans to do it through a crowd-funded campaign, and Maher told Nawaz: “I’d like to be part of that crowd.”

Watch the full interview with Nawaz below:

Maher also hosted Charlie Sykes, Bianna Golodryga, Bradley Whitford and Richard Painter on last night’s show.

In his monologue he took the Democrats to task for losing again, and spoke about how the odious clunker health care bill being polished up by the Senate will pass. He said: “Republicans get sh** done!”

Maher also discusses the Georgia special election, the GOP heathcare bill, and President Trump’s solar panel plan for his wall along the border with Mexico.

In his New Rule segment, he spoke about how after Mother’s Day and Father’s Day we should have an I Didn’t Reproduce Day to celebrate childless single people:

The Overtime section then saw his guests discuss suing Trump, online-fueled extremism, the changing climate, and stocks:

