Biggest breast implants in Europe with Martina BIG on Botched season premiere

Botched Season 4 kicks off with the woman with the largest breast implants in Europe looking for a similarly humungous butt.

Martina Big has the largest breast implants in all of Europe but she feels that her body in now out of balance. To cure this gravitational anomaly she is hoping the doctors can give her a massive butt.

She’s brought along her supportive boyfriend and the pair say that they met in high school and have been together every since, even working on the same airline. In fact it is maybe just as well her partner is a pilot as her boobs are so big! She is also a tanning addict and looks almost black on her Facebook page.

Her official website says she works as a model and actress, with lots of photo shoots

Also on this episode a woman with a nose deformity that need Dr. Nassif’s expertise to give her back some confidence.

Later a drag queen is looking to have his breast implants rejuvenated, to put the bounce back into them and his career.

Botched airs Sundays at 9:00 PM on E!