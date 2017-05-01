Big Chief is back with new car on Street Outlaws as he eyes No.1 spot on the list

Tonight on Street Outlaws, Big Chief is back with a brand new car and is ready to stake his claim on the number one spot on the list — but has he still got it?

Big Chief and Murder Nova have a new ride and are ready to take it straight to the top, though the other drivers might have a thing or two to say about that.

Watch the clip below as Big Chief says: “I’m going to try and get to the No.1 spot in three different cars with the same punk-ass motor.”

He adds that while the others might have bigger motors, the main thing he has going for him is that the car’s going to have him behind the wheel. The question is whether he can still cut the mustard.

Meanwhile, also on tonight’s episode of Street Outlaws, titled Brand New Car, Reaper has problems sorting out problems with his car before race night, and Farmtruck and AZN do things differently in a bid for races with their truck off the list.

Street Outlaws airs Mondays at 9/8c on Discovery.