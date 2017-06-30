Big Brother houseguest ‘self-evicts’ from house for first time in show’s history

A Big Brother houseguest has self-evicted from the house for the first time in the show’s history.

The move was revealed in the show’s live feeds.

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t read below here if you don’t want to know who it was.

The self-eviction was carried out by Megan Lowder, making her the second contestant from the original Big Brother Season 19 houseguests to leave the house before the third episode has even aired.

Megan is a 28-year-old professional dog-walker from Pheonix, AZ, (originally Cathedral City, CA).

She said before the show started that she wanted to stay under the radar before deciding who she needed to “stab in the back”.

It’s thought that she may have been involved in a big argument before she went into the diary room, never to return.

She had been nominated for eviction alongside Megan by Cody, who became first Head of the Household after winning the Hangs in the Balance competition.

Christmas and Raven were later heard talking about how they thought she had been playing the game too hard.

Alex was named as Megan’s replacement nominee on the up-for-eviction list.

Megan’s self-eviction comes after Cameron Heard was evicted on the first night, while former houseguest, Season 18 runner up Paul Abrahamian, joined the house.

What will producers do? They have several options. They could allow Cameron to have another chance, introduce another former houseguest, or

Big Brother Airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8/7c and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.