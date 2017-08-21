Monsters and Critics
TV stories - TV series - Movies - Top 10s

Beyond the Wall: Picture recap from Game of Thrones’ penultimate showdown

Jon Snow in Beyond the Wall

Jon Snow contemplates everyone’s fate in the latest Game of Thrones episode, Beyond the Wall

Are you strapped in?

Warning: There’s spoilers galore below…

Our picture recap of the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones sees us revisit dragon death and rebirth, an eleventh hour save and a nearly dead-again Jon Snow.

Join us on a white knuckle ride atop a reptilian Leviathan as we examine in detail the key images from last night’s epic showdown Beyond the Wall.

In the episode The Night King showed he was not to be trifled with as his ice spear was thrown with such force and accuracy that it killed Dany’s dragon, Viserian.

Arya also revealed she was not to be messed about as Sansa now lives in fear of her assassin sister. Thanks, of course, to the insufferable conniver of the cast — Lord Baelish aka Littlefinger.

Cersei is drawing the leaders of the Westeros to her King’s Landing location, but is it a trap or will she listen to Jon Snow’s warning of the walking dead hordes of the North?

First, we weep for Viserian:

The sixth episode of Game of Thrones seventh season, Beyond the Wall was filled with emotion and heartbreak.

Here are the best images that capture what went down…

Dany awaits for word of Snow at The Wall

Dany awaits for word of Snow at The Wall

A zombie bear attacks Snow's group north of The Wall

A zombie bear attacks Snow’s group north of The Wall

Snow and his entourage run for their lives as the White Walkers circle

Snow and his entourage run for their lives as the White Walkers circle

Before the dragons' rescue, the group is circled by the White Walker army

Before the dragons’ rescue, the group is circled by the White Walker army

Here comes the fire-breathing dragons to save the day

Here comes the fire-breathing dragons to save the day

The Night King takes stock, then aim at one dragon

The Night King takes stock, then aim at one dragon

The Night King takes aim at Viserian

The Night King takes aim at Viserian

Viserian turned into a zombie dragon

Uh oh. The Night King has a new team player with Viserian turned into a zombie dragon

Snow giving Mormont his family sword, rebuffed as Jorah says he no longer has claim to it

Snow giving Mormont his family sword, rebuffed as Jorah says he no longer has claim to it

Poor Thoros was mauled by the zombie bear, and then froze to death

Poor Thoros was mauled by the zombie bear, and then froze to death

North of The Wall teamwork, and The Hound becoming even more empathetic

North of The Wall teamwork, and The Hound becoming even more empathetic

A wight is caught

A wight is caught!

Arya scares the dickens out of Sansa thanks to Littlefinger's planted note

Arya scares the dickens out of Sansa thanks to Littlefinger’s planted note

Sansa is being manipulated by Littlefinger still, as she learns who her sister is

Sansa is being manipulated by Littlefinger still, as she learns who her sister is

Jon Snow is saved by Benjen Star

Jon Snow is saved by Benjen Stark

Snow is sent back to the Wall on Benjen's steed

Snow is sent back to the Wall on Benjen’s steed

Beric Dondarrion of the Brotherhood Without Banners lights it up

Beric Dondarrion of the Brotherhood Without Banners lights it up

Dany comforts Snow who is thawing out

Dany comforts Snow who is thawing out

Game of Thrones airs Sunday at 9pm EST/PST on HBO. 

Got something to say about this? Tell us in the comments!

You may also like

Pages

x
Like us for moreAlready liked? Just close thanks