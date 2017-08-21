Beyond the Wall: Picture recap from Game of Thrones’ penultimate showdown

Are you strapped in?

Warning: There’s spoilers galore below…

Our picture recap of the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones sees us revisit dragon death and rebirth, an eleventh hour save and a nearly dead-again Jon Snow.

Join us on a white knuckle ride atop a reptilian Leviathan as we examine in detail the key images from last night’s epic showdown Beyond the Wall.

In the episode The Night King showed he was not to be trifled with as his ice spear was thrown with such force and accuracy that it killed Dany’s dragon, Viserian.

Arya also revealed she was not to be messed about as Sansa now lives in fear of her assassin sister. Thanks, of course, to the insufferable conniver of the cast — Lord Baelish aka Littlefinger.

Cersei is drawing the leaders of the Westeros to her King’s Landing location, but is it a trap or will she listen to Jon Snow’s warning of the walking dead hordes of the North?

First, we weep for Viserian:

The sixth episode of Game of Thrones seventh season, Beyond the Wall was filled with emotion and heartbreak.

Here are the best images that capture what went down…

