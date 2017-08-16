Bethenny Frankel says Ramona Singer treated Mexico staff like ‘dogs’ on RHONY reunion

Bethenny Frankel accuses Ramona Singer of treating villa staff on the stars’ group-trip to Mexico this season like “dogs” on tonight’s The Real Housewives of New York City reunion.

Ramona faced stick last month over the demands she made of workers while the RHONY ladies stayed at the posh La Vida Dulce Villa in Banderas Bay, Punta Mita.

And Bethenny brings it up while laying into Ramona for acting as if she’s “above” people.

The comments come after Bethenny accuses Ramona of ignoring Bethenny’s assistants Julia and Bailey the night before filming for the reunion took place.

She says: “Both my assistants, Julia, who you’ve known for four years, and Bailey, last night were here at the hotel next door waiting for the elevator.

“You walked right in front of them, got into the elevator, did not acknowledge either of them. It was only the three of you.

“Now just human decency you would look at another human being in an elevator and just maybe nod or smile. Not to mention the fact this is my assistant who is ‘below’ you probably by your standards.”

Bethenny goes on to say how even when she was having her war with Luann, Luann still treated Julia pleasantly, and how Dorinda hangs out with Bethenny’s driver Kevin.

Bethenny says: “These are real people. They’re human beings, and you came from ‘nothing’ you say, so you should treat them nicely.”

When Ramona asks why they didn’t say hello to her, Bethenny replies: “Because you’re intimidating…you got your tits hanging out, your hair down to here, you got crazy eyes, you got f***ing chicken in your purse, drinking f***ing rose behind the couch, screaming that it’s ‘cold’ in here. You’re a horror show.”

She then took Ramona to task for the way she treated staff during the group’s Mexico trip — which also saw Ramona and Morgan rush to claim the best rooms at the villa.

Ramona explains how she gave the staff $200 before telling the staff what she needed done, but Bethenny says: “$200 gives you the right to treat someone like a dog? Oh my God.”

Ramona replies: “I didn’t treat him like a dog. I don’t look at it that way. If you do, fine. If I do, that’s not my intention.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.