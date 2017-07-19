Bethenny Frankel kisses Sonja Morgan and strips on boozy RHONY trip to Mexico

What happens when you mix Real Housewives, Mexico and tequila — that’s right, chaos!

This weeks RHONY sees the show’s stars end up in all sorts of drama as they enjoy an alcohol-fuelled trip to the country.

Bethenny Frankel is not by any means the only person who ends up making the most of it, but she certainly gives it her best shot.

At one point during the episode the Real Housewives of New York City star strips naked before leaping into the pool at the villa the ladies are sharing.

In another scene, she and Sonja Morgan kiss while in the swimming pool at night.

The episode also sees Sonja and Ramona Singer put a divide between themselves and the group from the get-go when they try and bag themselves the best room.

Meanwhile, Tinsley Mortimer gets upset over a damaging article in the newspaper about her which she thinks may have been put out there by Sonja.

Bethenny also has a go at Sonja for behaving badly, while Luann has a little too much to drink — and ends up having a drunken tumble.

Hence the name of this week’s episode: Three Tequila…Floor!

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.