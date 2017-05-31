Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer break down on The Real Housewives of New York City

Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer both break down on this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, as talk of their past relationships surface.

The subjects come up as the ladies try once again to persuade Luann De Lesseps not to marry Tom D’Agostino due to his alleged close relationships with other women.

Bethenny breaks down in tears as she tells Luann, who is set to marry Tom two weeks later: “I think you’re making a big mistake.”

During the episode Bethenny also recalls her split from her ex husband Jason Hoppy — which she has previously described as “brutal” — and talks about how she is still trying to move on.

When Luann says she thought Bethenny was “done” with the whole thing, Bethenny says: “No, I’m not done. I’ve never been done.” She adds: “You have to be smart, because I’m in goddamn hell. Ok? Hell. And it will not end.”

Meanwhile, Ramona Singer is unable to hold back tears when she discusses her ex Mario Singer, who had an affair before they split.

She tells Luann: “I see how happy you are with Tom. You are happy, and I don’t want you six months or nine months from now finding out something that the whole town knows and be devastated.

“So as long as you know, and you’re comfortable with it, God bless you. If you don’t know, it’s real Luann and I’m really concerned for you…

“Because I don’t want you to be like…like everyone knew my ex was having an affair. I was the last person to know, and it was terrible.

“I don’t want you to get married and walk down that aisle and find out that six months ago…because it’s only going to get worse, Luann, it’s not going to get better.

“So, it is what it is. I’m not going to say any more. I’m going to shut my mouth now.”

Despite the ladies’ efforts Luann stands strong in her decision to marry Tom, saying the women are throwing everything out of all proportion.

She says: “I’m an optimistic person. There’s a reason why the rear-view mirror is a lot smaller than the windshield.

“I look forward. I’m looking forward at my marriage and I’m not looking behind me at those bitches in the background.”

The episode also sees the rift between Bethenny and Ramona reach all-new heights.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.