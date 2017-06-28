Below Deck Med’s Hannah Ferrier is still messaging millionaire charter guest Jason Ziegler

Below Deck Mediterranean’s chief stew Hannah Ferrier has revealed she is still messaging millionaire charter guest Jason Ziegler “daily” — and that they often meet up.

The pair getting flirty on board the superyacht Sirocco been a central part of the storyline on recent episodes of the Bravo show.

Last night’s episode saw crew member Bugsy find an iPad containing messages the pair sent each other — which you can read here.

Asked in an interview with Bravo if she and Jason were still in touch, she said: “We are still in touch! We message daily (except now it’s just the two of us reading them) and whenever we are in the same city we catch up for dinner, shoot pool, or chill with movies.”

Two episodes ago the pair were also heard making noises behind a closed door on the superyacht Sirocco after the guests went to bed.

Asked what happened, she said: “In short – a very quick kiss!”

Hannah explained that as soon as she realised the pair might end up getting closer than just flirting, she knew she had to wait until after he had left the boat.

Asked how she felt about other crew members reading their messages, she said is was a “massive invasion of her privacy”.

She added: “If they read those texts, what else did they look at on his phone?! All texts were sent after he left the boat so he had done nothing wrong…”

Jason, who has previously appeared on Million Dollar Matchmaker, is a former finance tycoon.

Hannah said of him: “Is there really anything better than a 41-year-old in a 20-year-old’s body with a 70-year-old’s bank account?”

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.