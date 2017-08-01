Below Deck Mediterranean crew filming first ever season reunion

Members of the Below Deck Mediterranean crew are in NYC filming the show’s first ever season reunion, expected to air once the season wraps.

Hannah Ferrier, chief stew during the Bravo show’s drama-filled second season, posted a picture on Instagram of her in New York City ahead of the filming, saying: Hello NYC!!! Super excited to be here to shoot the first ever reunion of #belowdeckmed 🥂⚓️🥂⚓️🥂 Let the drama continue!!!”

Hannah, along with Lauren Cohen, Adam Glick and Captain Sandy Yawn and Tiffany Copeland — the third stew from Below Deck Mediterranean Season 1 — are also holding a meet-and-greet with fans tomorrow night.

Hannah posted details about the event on her Facebook page:

She also posted a Tweet about how excited she was to be reunited with Tiffany from Season 1, who uses the Twitter handle @NautiYachty. She said: “Mum’s waiting with tequila.”

Another post on Instagram showed Hannah enjoying her first night in the Big Apple, drinking from a bottle while on a man’s shoulders in The Warren bar and restaurant.

This week’s episode of Below Deck Med sees Hannah branded a “lousy” chief stew by second stew Bugsy Drake. Meanwhile, a former charter guest returns to the boat along with six attractive women.

Next week is the season finale.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.