Below Deck Mediterranean cast dress up to nines for Watch What Happens Live reunion special

The Below Deck Mediterranean cast are set to answer some of the biggest questions fans have after tonight’s season finale, in a Watch What Happens Live special next week.
The reunion will see the Sirocco’s crew members talk with Andy Cohen about everything that’s gone down this season, from Hannah Ferrier’s flirty messages to charter guest Jason Ziegler to the Malia White, Wes Walton and Adam Glick love triangle.
The reunion special was filmed in NYC last week, and will air on Tuesday, August 15, at 9/8c on Bravo.
The Below Deck Med crew took to Instagram last week to show pictures of them getting seriously dolled up and dressed to the nines ahead of the reunion.
Malia White was almost unrecognizable after a makeover ahead of the filming, wearing a stunning red dress.
Hannah also looked gorgeous dressed in black, and joked about having her “best resting bitch face” on for the reunion.
Had my best resting bitch face going on for this reunion!! It's going to be a good one guys!! ❤️❤️❤️ @sassandbide @kylechandesign @fabubody @bravoandy @carolinemakeuptime @juliusmichael1 #wwhl #reunion #bravo #belowdeck #belowdeckmed #bravo #51minds #realitytv #travelgram #instagramers #instatraveling #yachtlife #photooftheday #worldcaptures #instagold #instalove #instadaily #makingmemories #wanderlust #instagood #nofilter #traveller #sassandbide
Meanwhile, several of the cast members posted pictures of them posing with host Andy.
Always an amazing time on #wwhl with @bravoandy ! Every time I have the chance to be there I feel grateful to have the opportunity to experience something not many people get to do. I hope to keep this amazing ride going into another season of #belowdeckmed working with such a dedicated production staff that makes this show a hit! Thank you all very much for all the support and kindness I've received from everyone! Cheers!_____________________________________________ #follow #me for all things #Belowdeckmed #Belowdeck #Bravotv #51minds #Yachts #yachtie #Fun #Love #Travel #bravotv #Realitytv #Tv #explore #wanderlust #travelgram #thegoodlife #photooftheday #instagram #twitter
Max Hagley also posted a group shot of the cast together ahead of filming.
The #belowdeckmed family all together for the reunion here in New York on Watch What Happens Live with the amazing @bravoandy‼️ Not going to lie we all scrub up pretty well 🤣🤣 #emotional #family #belowdeckmed #belowdeck #newyork #reunion #done #blessed #love #instagood #fresh #wwhl #love #america #pretty #beautiful #friends #travel #exploring #tourist
This week’s season finale sees Bobby Giancola finding romance, and Adam finally revealing to Wes that he and Malia hooked up before they even got on the boat.
But the revelation doesn’t appear to have harmed Wes and Malia’s relationship — as the couple are officially dating, and are currently on a romantic trip to his home country of South Africa.
Below Deck Mediterranean airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.