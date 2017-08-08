Below Deck Mediterranean cast dress up to nines for Watch What Happens Live reunion special

The Below Deck Mediterranean cast are set to answer some of the biggest questions fans have after tonight’s season finale, in a Watch What Happens Live special next week.

The reunion will see the Sirocco’s crew members talk with Andy Cohen about everything that’s gone down this season, from Hannah Ferrier’s flirty messages to charter guest Jason Ziegler to the Malia White, Wes Walton and Adam Glick love triangle.

The reunion special was filmed in NYC last week, and will air on Tuesday, August 15, at 9/8c on Bravo.

The Below Deck Med crew took to Instagram last week to show pictures of them getting seriously dolled up and dressed to the nines ahead of the reunion.

Malia White was almost unrecognizable after a makeover ahead of the filming, wearing a stunning red dress.

Hannah also looked gorgeous dressed in black, and joked about having her “best resting bitch face” on for the reunion.

Meanwhile, several of the cast members posted pictures of them posing with host Andy.

Oh hi 👋 Andy 😁 A post shared by Adam Glick (@chefadamglick) on Aug 1, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

So last night was most definitely a bucket list moment! ✅Was so amazing meeting the legendary @bravoandy! Thanks for having us on your show Sir! 🙌🙌🙌 A post shared by Bugs Drake (@bugsydrake) on Aug 2, 2017 at 9:03pm PDT

Max Hagley also posted a group shot of the cast together ahead of filming.

This week’s season finale sees Bobby Giancola finding romance, and Adam finally revealing to Wes that he and Malia hooked up before they even got on the boat.

But the revelation doesn’t appear to have harmed Wes and Malia’s relationship — as the couple are officially dating, and are currently on a romantic trip to his home country of South Africa.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.