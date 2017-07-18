Below Deck Med crew erupt in epic Twitter war lasting 16 HOURS

The Below Deck Mediterranean cast have had an epic Twitter war lasting more than 16 HOURS.

The drama started after Bobby Giancola posted a Tweet thanking his fans for making it to 50,000 followers, before Lauren Cohen replied alleging that he once told her he bought some of them.

Things then moved on to the controversy surrounding Hannah Ferrier’s flirty texts to millionaire charter guest Jason Ziegler.

Awwww congrats. I remember the time when u told me you bought some #memories — Lauren (@LaurenBelowDeck) July 15, 2017

This didn’t sit well with Wesley Walton, who started having a go at Lauren telling her she had only done it to “get a rise” out of Bobby and shouldn’t comment on things unless she has something good to say.

@LaurenBelowDeck you posted this to get a rise out of @bgcola28 which is unnecessary. — Wesley Walton (@Wesleywaltonrsa) July 16, 2017

But Lauren hit back, saying she was allowed to exercise her rights to free speech and she would “continue to do so whenever I please”.

The best thing about America and twitter is freedom of speech and I exercised just that. And I will continue to do so whenever I please. — Lauren (@LaurenBelowDeck) July 16, 2017

However, Wes said their online feud was “not good for the show”.

That's fine do so. But you were looking for a fight here from @bgcola28 when their wasn't one. Which is not cool. And not good for the show — Wesley Walton (@Wesleywaltonrsa) July 16, 2017

Bobby then also got involved, asking Lauren why she was “starting s***” on his Twitter.

We're on the same tv show idiot. — Lauren (@LaurenBelowDeck) July 16, 2017

The feud between Wesley and Lauren then went on…

Yes, it's because I have had enough of all this pettiness. — Wesley Walton (@Wesleywaltonrsa) July 16, 2017

And on…

I am not here to get involved in your and bobbys issues. Just take your agreements elsewhere. — Wesley Walton (@Wesleywaltonrsa) July 16, 2017

Then it was almost over…

As long as you think you were being mature stating that opinion. Then all good 👌to me it doesn't look mature. But I am out. Said what I need — Wesley Walton (@Wesleywaltonrsa) July 16, 2017

But it wasn’t…

Then the other crew members started getting involved — namely Hannah Ferrier on Lauren’s side and Max Hagley, Bugsy Drake and Malia White on Wes’s side.

Deserve what? He can dish it but can't take it. — Lauren (@LaurenBelowDeck) July 16, 2017

And it wasn’t long before things turned to Hannah Ferrier’s racy texts to Jason Ziegler — who she recently revealed she still messages.

It started when a fan called Sandie Harris called Malia “hypocritical” for saying she didn’t have respect for Hannah after her texts to Jason were found on the boat iPad — when Malia herself has ended up kissing two of her crewmates this season.

Wes was quick to point out that kissing a charter guest is a “dismissible offense”, while kissing a crew member isn’t.

It's a dismissible offense to make out with a charter guest but not with crew. The boat is our home. So relationships do occur — Wesley Walton (@Wesleywaltonrsa) July 16, 2017

But Hannah then said Wes was “making up the rules” and that she had spoken to Captain Sandy Yawn about it all.

I ❤️ how u make the rules now @Wesleywaltonrsa – I do believe I spoke to @CaptSandyYawn about that… — Hannah Ferrier (@hannahferrier_) July 16, 2017

Things then took a turn south when Bobby chimed in.

No ones talking to you Bobby – fuck off — Hannah Ferrier (@hannahferrier_) July 16, 2017

And things truly kicked off…

No one was talking to any of your minions either, it's fair game at this point. Welcome to the rumble, @hannahferrier_ 😘 — Lauren (@LaurenBelowDeck) July 16, 2017

It wasn’t until more than 16 hours since his first Tweet to Lauren that Wes’s row ended with a Tweet to Hannah..

10 hours? Show me proof of 10 hours. And the iPad if someone didn't want anyone else to see it they would have logged off. Enough said. — Wesley Walton (@Wesleywaltonrsa) July 17, 2017

And then another addressing Adam and Hannah’s feud on the show.

Honestly at the time we were upset but never understood the magnitude of what he did till we saw it on screen. Those guests were 1st class — Wesley Walton (@Wesleywaltonrsa) July 17, 2017

And that brings us right up to date for…tonight’s episode! Which sees Wes announce his choice for lead deckhand, which causes some serious tensions.

Meanwhile, Hannah and Bugsy try to put their differences apart and after the word gets out that Wes and Malia kissed during anchor watch they get accused of crossing professional boundaries.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.