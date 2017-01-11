Being Mary Jane takes a ‘nekkid’ bite out of the Big Apple in premiere

Gabrielle Union brings the MJ attitude to Season 4 of Being Mary Jane — with her character landing in the Big Apple and starting a new job at number one morning chat show Great Day USA on network TV.

Union’s “quintessential bad bitch” Mary Jane Paul is still riding high as the BET series continues, and it looks like she’s still hung up on David Paulk (Stephen Bishop). Her new gig in New York changes everything though.

Mary Jane bounced back from a car wreck and messy love triangles, and takes on NYC with a new attitude and a new set of personal issues and career success.

Team Andre (Omari Hardwick) and Team David? Has Mary Jane moved past any of these lovers?

In the premiere episode of Season 4, titled Getting Nekkid, we saw Harlem rapper Dave East get his first morning show gig being interviewed by Mary Jane.

She is counseled by her producer and BFF Kara Lynch (Lisa Vidal) from the production offices to draw out East during the sit-down.

Getting personal, Mary Jane says: “You had a pretty big basketball career before college?”

East shares his story but tells her that hip-hop was his “saving grace”.

The new season sees Mary Jane initiate her new position as the anchor of Great Day USA while also “having an interesting encounter with a mystery man”. Meanwhile, back in Atlanta Niecy finally has her court settlement.

Watch as Mary Jane’s steamy first assignment with Dave East, who plays himself and even gives a little performance of his song “KD” from 2015’s Hate Me Now.

Being Mary Jane airs Tuesdays at 9P/8C on BET.