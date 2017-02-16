Baskets sees Chip and Dale fight while Christine is on a Costco run

On tonight’s Baskets, Chip and Dale have an epic War of the Roses fight while mother Christine is away at Costco.

In the preview clip below, we see them fighting in the kitchen as Dale tries to damage Chip’s manhood with falsehoods.

This scene happens after the show opens with Dale’s self-imposed wallowing over losing his wife and family and Martha’s rejection.

Dale peels himself off his mother’s couch in a fit of inspiration, as he suddenly has an epiphany that involves a popular Florence and the Machine song.

Meanwhile, Chip and Christine return home from Camarillo, interrupting Dale’s frantic workout to Florence’s Dog Days. Christine soon realizes there’s no food in the house.

She says: “Who wants to go to Costco?” Crickets. “Well, you boys be good.” Off mum goes to Costco.

Mind you, Chip and Dale are chalk and cheese and, despite being twins, they’ll be anything but good.

This episode boasts one of the funniest “Christine at Costco” moments you will ever see, as she makes a food sampler’s day and chit-chats her way down every aisle. It will also feature a break-your-heart moment from “full of beans” Dale too.

Back at the ranch, Dale tortures a tired and beat-up Chip with Dog Days to the point of no return.

In the preview clip, Dale faces off with Chip and taunts him by “farting” on his dirty socks and chopping up his “monocycle”.

In a turn of play that sends Chip over the edge, Dale dresses up in one of Chip’s clown outfits and pretends to be him.

Dancing in Chip’s clown outfit, Dale says: “I had sex with your little…Frenchy wife”

Chip says: “No you didn’t.”

Dale taunts him: “Ya, I did. I pretended to be you and had sex with her.”

Chip says: “Now I know you’re lying, she would never have sex with me!”

Dale is suddenly enervated and says: “Well that’s just sad!”

Season 2 Episode 5 of Baskets airs tonight, Thursday February 16, at 10pm E/P on FX.