Basketball Wives LA star Laura Govan ‘burps and farts’ way to love on Million Dollar Matchmaker

Laura Govan goes in search for love on this week’s Million Dollar Matchmaker — with the help of a bit of bodily gas.

The Basketball Wives LA star and former partner of NBA star Gilbert Arenas is set up on a date by Patti Stanger where she burps in front of the man she’s been set up with called Brandon.

Describing the 37-year-old mum-of-four on the show, Patti adds: “She is a deflector. She burps, she farts…she’s scared of falling back in love.”

The episode sees Patti saying she hopes to find Laura a man who can “nurture” her. But when challenged over her burp on her date with Brandon by Patti, Laura says: “I am who I am.”

However, she does admit that although she has good looks, she often hits other hurdles when it comes to dating. She says: “So here’s my problem, I’m beautiful, right? But it’s more a problem of what comes out of my mouth.”

At one point Patti and her team quiz potential suitors about how they would respond if a date were to “pass gas on a first date”.

This week’s episode of Million Dollar Matchmaker also features flamboyant tycoon Bastian Yotta — who gets on the wrong side of Patti over things he says about women.

Watch a preview for the episode, titled Mr. Build-A-Girl and the Basketball Wife, below:

Basketball Wives airs Fridays at 10/9c on WE tv.