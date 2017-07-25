Monsters and Critics
Basketball Wives’ Bonnie-Jill Laflin gets naked to support PETA

Basketball Wives star Bonnie-Jill Laflin has stripped naked to support animal rights group PETA in a new ad campaign.

The model, the NBA’s first ever female scout, poses with a basketball in two sizzling pictures.

One sees her lying on her front with a caption reading: “Proud to have been NBA’s first female scout. Even prouder to be a vegan.”

Another sees her standing up with only her hair covering her modesty with a caption reading: “Strong. Vegan. Woman.”

The campaign is aimed at promoting veganism as a way of life, and Bonnie-Jill said she wanted to take part so she could stand up for animals.

She said: “If you go into the factory farms and you see what these animals endure and the torture — it’s not right. And the only way to not participate in that is to go vegan.”

Bonnie-Jill is not the only Basketball Wives star to have teamed up with PETA. Evelyn Lozada has also backed the organization in the past.

