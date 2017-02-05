Baldwin’s Trump and McCarthy’s Spicer from SNL are funniest clips you’ll see today

Last night’s Saturday Night Live featured Kristen Stewart as the host — but despite dropping an “f-bomb” on live television was upstaged by Alec Baldwin as President Trump and Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer, the president’s press secretary.

Baldwin has made a mark portraying the President to perfection, with his spot-on hair, mannerisms, and delivery of “Trumpisms”.

Last night’s segment started as a C-SPAN daily press briefing at the White House as McCarthy’s Spicer — Trump’s beleaguered and ridiculed press secretary — addressed the press corps.

But it got a little out of hand.

She said: “Before we begin I know that the press and myself have gotten off to a rocky start. I mean, when I say rocky start I mean it in the sense of Rocky the movie because I came out here to punch you in the face swinging.

“Also, I don’t talk so good. So I’d like to begin today by apologizing on behalf of you to me for how you have treated me these last two weeks. I’m not here to be your buddy, I’m here to swallow gum and take names!”

Also watch the opener below as Baldwin’s Trump is egged on by Darth Bannon — who has him call Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (Beck Bennett), Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto (Alex Moffat) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Kate McKinnon).

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays on NBC at 11pm.