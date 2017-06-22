Bagpipe-playing yeti and banana-spitting couple on The Gong Show premiere

The premiere of The Gong Show airs tonight hosted by the mysterious Tommy Maitland — with Will Arnett, Ken Jeong and Zach Galifianakis as judges.

The series is based on the 70s talent show of the same name which was broadcast on NBC from 1976 to 1978 and syndicated from 1976 to 1980 and 1988 to 1989.

Each episode sees a string of performers show off their unique talents with the ones that are judged the worst being stopped by a big bang of the gong.

The acts on the premiere include The Unipiper, a man who dresses in costumes to play bagpipes — sometimes flaming — on a unicycle.

He shot to fame five years ago when his video of him dressed as Darth Vader on Star Wars went viral online, watched more than 2 million times on YouTube.

His appearance on The Gong Show sees him perform dressed as a yeti.

Other acts include a couple who have a routine where one of them spits bits of bananas into the other’s mouth.

There’s also a woman who can play the harmonica while she has a live tarantula in her mouth, and a terrifying wrestler who sings a lullaby.

The Gong Show airs Thursdays at 10/9c on ABC.