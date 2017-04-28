Bad Girls Club’s Hanan and Susu Ibrahim get crazy on Dr. Miami, plus exclusive clip!

Bad Girls Club stars Hanan and Suha “Susu” Ibrahim blow up tonight on WE tv’s Dr. Miami — at his staff!

The episode sees one of the sisters wanting to steal the spotlight as they attend the clinic for plastic surgery — before they compete in a social media showdown.

The sisters both appeared on Season 15 of Bad Girls Club in spring last year, and made a name for themselves by, well, fighting.

Watch the pair below as they arrive at Dr. Miami’s clinic and show their attitude right from the start.

Then things get heated when Ari mixes up who’s the patient — and unintentionally calls Hanan fat!

Plus watch an exclusive clip from this week’s episode below as new client Kristi comes in for a nose job — then explains that she wants it to look like her husband’s ex-wife’s.

To make things even more weird — the ex-wife is there with her and her husband during her consultation!

But there’s a problem with her surgery…

Dr. Miami airs Fridays at 10/9c on WE tv.