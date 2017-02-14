Bad Girls Club: Meet the Season 17 cast

Bad Girls Club Season 17 is here — and judging by the cast it’s going to be a good one!

Starting out in the house this season are Deshayla “Shay” Harris, Francesca “Fran” Jacovino, Keyaira “Key” Hamilton, Kiyanna “Kiki” Bygrave, Sayyora Badalbaeva, Seven Craft (yup, you read that right) and Susan Shermann.

The ladies range in age from 21 to 26, and boy are they feisty — with things kicking off in the very first episode.

But who are the lucky ladies taking part?

Sayyora Badalbaeva

Age: 21

From: Northridge, California

Nickname: The Exotic Enigma

Instagram: @sayyoraink

Sayyora was actually born in Uzbekistan in central Asia, before moving to live in the U.S. when she was in her teens.

She’s a lover of tattoos, with full sleeves on both her arms and ink on both her legs and much of her torso as well. She’s even featured on the Inked magazine website showing off her body art.

She isn’t afraid of posing for barely-there pics, as her Instagram shows. But she’s also super-smart, and studies at USC with a 4.0 GPA.

She hopes to one day become a lawyer — and the Bad Girls Club house will be a good place for her to hone her arguing skills!

Seven Craft

Age: 21

From: Fort Washington, Maryland

Nickname: The Seventh Wonder of the Hood

Instagram: @Lovelyseven

Feisty Seven is known for kicking off, and lays down the law wherever she goes.

She finds being boss comes naturally, so plans on being the head honcho in the Bad Girls Club loft.

Feisty and seductive, like many of the other girls, her outwardly friendly appearance hides a fierce temper.

Deshayla “Shay” Harris

Age: 22

From: Norfolk, Virginia

Nickname: The Firecracker Fashionista

Instagram: @missshaybae

A proud east-coaster, Deshayla loves partying. Despite looking down upon those from the west coast, she says she’d still be happy to hook up with any of her roommates who come from there.

But can the other girls trust her? She once stole her BFF’s girlfriend! Check out her Twitter for her latest posts.

Francesca “Fran” Jacovino

Age: 22

From: Torrington, Connecticut

Nickname: The Rockin’ Barbie

Instagram: @officialfrancescamarie

Unlike Deshayla, Francesca has a penchant for boys — but NOT anything long term. She’s a true extrovert, but not everyone is able to deal with her outgoing personality.

Don’t get on the wrong side of her, as she can turn from smiley to biting-your-head-off at the flick of a switch.

Expect fireworks, as she’s NEVER lived with any roommates before.

Keyaira “Key” Hamilton

Age: 26

From: Compton, California

Nickname: The Raging Rapper

Instagram: @therealkeymarie

Keyaira is an up-and-coming rapper and songwriter, and at 26 is the oldest in the Bad Girls Club Season 17 household.

She has also worked as a model in the past, and studied criminal justice at college.

Despite being from Compton, she now lives in the ATL. Like Francesca, she is notoriously outspoken and can quickly get under people’s skin.

Kiyanna “Kiki” Bygrave

Age: 23

From: Brooklyn, New York

Nickname: The Mouthy Matchmaker

Instagram: @officialkiyannamonae

Kiyanna got into lots of trouble when she was younger after being bullied as a kit over her weight.

She was repeatedly suspended from school, but she’s now all grown up and put that behind her to study psychology at college.

She has a big and brash personality, and has struggled with anger management in the past due to her upbringing.

Now she wants to put that behind her too.

Susan Shermann

Age: 21

From: Lynnwood, Washington

Nickname: The Ticking Bombshell

Instagram: @_missusan

Susan hails from a small town, but rapidly outgrew it and after moving to LA realised the city was where she belonged.

She’s known for taking things further than most people would dare, and has been known to explode when things don’t go her way.

If she thinks she’s been hard done by, she likes to let people know how she feels. But will Bad Girls Club open here eyes to new ways of dealing with things?

Bad Girls Club Season 17 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Oxygen.