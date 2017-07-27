Bad Blood spotlights the disappearance and murder of free spirit Hope Meek

This week Bad Blood looks at the disappearance and murder of outgoing 25 year-old Oklahoma woman Hope Meek.

Valiant, Oklahoma, on February 21 2002 and Hope goes missing from her home with her young children, cell phone, glasses, credit cards and her truck. Her husband Jerry Dale Meek was the last person to see her alive and her family were suspicious of him.

However, the police investigation soon ran out of leads and the case eventually went cold.

It would be ten years before her husband was arrested in August 2012 and charged with her murder. Jerry Meek, 39, was taken into custody by agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and held at McCurtain County Jail. Investigators thought they finally had enough circumstantial evidence to convince a jury and to get a conviction.

A year later when the case finally went to court there was an eight day trial with the jury eventually finding Meek guilty of first degree murder, recommending he get life without the possibility of parole.

