Bad blood resurfaces as Bow Wow visited by estranged dad on Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta

This week’s Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta ends in drama for Bow Wow after he gets an unexpected visit from his estranged father Alfonso Moss.

Moss turns up at Bow Wow’s studio unannounced during the episode after hip-hop manager Ms. Deb meets up with him, leaving Bow Wow fuming at her betrayal.

When Moss walks sheepishly through the door, Bow Wow greets him with: What the f*** are you doing here, man? For a ************ I ain’t seen in forever, you just come in here?”

The pair have a troubled history, with Moss writing an open letter to Bow Wow back in 2012 asking him to stop “throwing him under the bus”.

In the letter Moss admitted to being an alcoholic, and told how he had signed up for a reality show Celebrity Dads With Regrets but later backed out of the deal and said he had refused to take money for interviews.

He said: “Shad [Bow Wow’s real name], I never asked you for anything, but I am asking for one thing now. Can you please stop throwing me under the bus and talking bad about me?”

This week’s Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta episode, titled Pop’s Locked…and Drops It, also sees Brandon Barnes furious at his mother Ms. Deb for stealing his spotlight, and he gets angry at auditions for T.I. and Tiny’s daughter Zonnique Pullins.

