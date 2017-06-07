Backstreet Boys’ Howie D and son James bring laughter to Big Star Little Star

Backstreet Boys singer Howie D and his son James bring the laughs to USA Network tonight when they feature on new series Big Star, Little Star.

The pair join David Ross and his son Cole and Teri Polo and her daughter Bayley on the show, where celebrity parents and their children get tested on how well they know each other.

The three stars all make adorable pairings with their kids, and all have their own moments of hilarity.

In one scene James is asked what his dad’s biggest fashion fail is, and he says of Howie D: “Sometimes my dad doesn’t wear any pants and he only wears underwear!”

He also tells host Cat Deeley and those watching how his dad is the “best singer” in their family.

The pair then have a hilarious moment when they sing a duet of one of their favorite songs — not one of the Backstreet Boys’ many hits, but one that goes: “Singing along and pooping and peepee-ing!”

Meanwhile, Chicago Cubs and World Series baseball legend Ross and his son Cole also leave everyone laughing when Cole reveals his dad once forgot to pick his sister up from school.

And Meet the Fockers star Teri Polo has to endure a grin-enducing moment when her daughter Bayley reveals some personal details about her morning routine.

Big Star Little Star airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on USA Network.