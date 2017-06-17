Autopsy: The Last Hours Of Bernie Mac examines the untimely death of the popular star

Autopsy: The Last Hours Of Bernie Mac examines the 2008 death of the popular American comedian and actor

Bernie Mac had a successful career both on stage, on TV and in movies with dozens of roles and even his own series in the form of The Bernie Mac Show.

However, he was less lucky with his health and a few year before his death he announced that he was suffering from sarcoidosis. This is a disease that cause the formation of abnormal clump of cell in various part of the body, these can then cause problems with the function of the area affected. So if you get these in your lungs then you can have trouble breathing and it can lead to complications. Though most cases actually clear up on their own or with treatment, so Mac was quite unlucky.

In November 2008 he was admitted to hospital in his native city of Chicago and after several days of treatment he sadly went into cardiac arrest and died.

The star was only 50 and three of of his movies were released after his death including Soul Men and Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa.

