Austin proposes to Tiffani Chance on Little Women: Dallas

Little Women: Dallas star Tiffani Chance‘s boyfriend Austin Skovran proposes to her on tonight’s episode — after getting her a serious bit of bling.

During the episode Austin invites Bri Barlup to a flower store and reveals the big news saying: “I’m going to propose to Tiff tonight.”

But Bri isn’t sure Tiffani is ready for such a big move, telling him: “That is a really big step!”

She adds in an interview with producers: “I hope Tiffani’s prepared for this bomb that he’s about to drop.”

To pop the question he then pulls out all the stops, lining the hallway with rose petals and candles.

LWDA_ep112_20 WED_Lifetime_HD_Final Spots.mp4 Wednesday, one question will change everything. Posted by Little Women on Sunday, April 30, 2017

He then takes the ring, in a red box, out of his pocket before asking her: “I was just wondering if you would do me the honor and be my wife.”

Watch the moment Austin proposes in the clip below:

The drama in Dallas is just getting started. The ladies of Little Women Dallas are back April 12th. Posted by Little Women on Saturday, April 1, 2017

Also on this week’s episode, Amanda Loy enters her first Dallas bodybuilding competition, and Asta attempts to flake on her business deal with Emily Fernandez.

Little Women: Dallas airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Lifetime.