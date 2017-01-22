Atz Lee undertakes risky solo hunt and Elvin builds a boat on Alaska: The Last Frontier

This week on Alaska: The Last Frontier Atz Lee goes solo and Elvin builds a boat.

Hunting is an important part of life for many in Alaska and none more so than the families on The Last Frontier. Even so, it is always a risky business and doubly so when you undertake it alone on a remote island as Atz Lee decides to do.

Meantime, after endless problems with his boat he decides to build a more robust model for all the family from scratch.

Also on this episode, Atz Sr. passes on some important survival techniques and knowledge to the next generation.

Watch Alaska: The Last Frontier – Hunting Season at 9 PM on Discovery.