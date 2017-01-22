Monsters and Critics

Atz Lee undertakes risky solo hunt and Elvin builds a boat on Alaska: The Last Frontier

22nd January 2017 by
Alaska: The Last Frontier boat building

On Alaska: The Last Frontier the rivers can be as important as the roads for getting around, Elvin (R) is building a better boat

This week on Alaska: The Last Frontier Atz Lee goes solo and Elvin builds a boat.

Hunting is an important part of life for many in Alaska and none more so than the families on The Last Frontier. Even so, it is always a risky business and doubly so when you undertake it alone on a remote island as Atz Lee decides to do.

Welding the boat together

Meantime, after endless problems with his boat he decides to build a more robust model for all the family from scratch.

The final boat will be a sort of landing craft 32ft by 10ft and capable of taking 8000lb.

Also on this episode, Atz Sr. passes on some important survival techniques and knowledge to the next generation.

Watch Alaska: The Last Frontier – Hunting Season at 9 PM on Discovery.

Got something to say about this? Tell us in the comments!

