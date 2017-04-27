Atlanta jail inmates slip restraints during evacuation drill on 60 Days In

Things get dangerous on this week’s 60 Days In — when inmates slip their restraints as a mass evacuation drill descends into chaos.

Tensions mount as things start to go wrong during what should be a standard procedure at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail.

Meanwhile, two of the women taking part in the program — which sees participants pose as inmates to feed back information to officials – find themselves in a perilous situation when a rumor starts to spread that could blow their cover.

Some of the inmates start to speculate whether the show is being filmed inside the jail, leaving participants Mauri and Michelle in a vulnerable position.

Watch the clip below as Michelle is filmed apparently snorting a line of drugs. She says on the show: “I’m one of them, a criminal. Of course I’m going to try it.”

Meanwhile as tensions escalate in separate footage, Mauri mouths at the camera: “Get me out of here.”

