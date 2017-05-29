Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on The Bachelorette

This week’s second episode of The Bachelorette has a surprise in store for fans with Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar all making appearances.

Ashton and wife Mila will join Rachel Lindsay and eight of The Bachelorette cast of characters — who were introduced in last week’s episode — at a barbecue in Malibu.

The BBQ sees Rachel and the guys enjoy a spot of football, before the A-listers join them as they take part in an obstacle course centered around what makes someone husband material.

It sees them race around the course while testing their skills at things like carrying a baby and changing nappies.

Afterwards, Rachel takes one bachelor to a dog festival in Palm Springs. Rachel is a dog lover and owns one of her own called Copper.

Later in the episode, NBA legend Abdul-Jabbar joins Rachel and 10 of the men shooting hoops on a day dedicated to basketball — one of Rachel’s loves.

However, a cocktail party sees the arrival of an unexpected guest…

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 9/8c on ABC.