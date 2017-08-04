Ashley Petta not pregnant as Married at First Sight couples stun fans by all staying together

Ashley Petta last night revealed she isn’t pregnant on the Married at First Sight reunion, as all three of the show’s couples stunned fans yet again by revealing they are all still together.

The rumor-mill had been in overload going into the reunion that Ashley and Anthony D’Amico were expecting a child after a preview showed relationship expert Rachel DeAlto asking them: “Are you guys pregnant?”

But Ashley, who has always said she is keen to have kids sooner rather than later, last night put the rumors to rest by revealing she was not pregnant.

She also took to Twitter to reveal that it had all been a big fuss about nothing.

Annnnnd there is absolutely no surprise… Sorry guys #MarriedAtFirstSight — Ashley Petta (@AshleyP_MAFS) August 4, 2017

And she treated fans to a pic of her and Anthony showing that they are indeed still together.

Despite the lack of baby news, the MAFS reunion didn’t fail to disappoint when it came to the element of surprise — when all three couples yet again defied fans’ expectations and revealed they are all still together.

While Nate Duhon and Sheila Downs revealed “growing pains”, they confirmed they had not split up and were determined to make their marriage last.

Meanwhile, Danielle DeGroot and Cody Knapek also revealed they were still hitched.

It came after fans were bamboozled on the Married at First Sight season finale by the fact all three couples stayed together — with pretty much everyone thinking Cody and Danielle would definitely split up.

What about their lack of intimacy, which has plagued the couple since the get-go? They pair revealed on last night’s season reunion that they’re “working on it”.