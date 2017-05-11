Ashley and Anthony have sex as Sheila breaks down on Married at First Sight

Sheila Downs breaks down on this week’s Married at First Sight after the strain of her marriage to Nate Duhon becomes too much — but Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico are positively beaming after having sex.

The crisis point for Sheila comes after she and Nate play a ping-pong match while on honeymoon and Nate takes it deadly seriously. When he then tries to hold her hand afterwards, she refuses.

She then ends up walking out of dinner in tears, telling him: “I’m just over this, I don’t want to do this with you.”

And Nate reveals that he feels disrespected after Sheila refused to hold his hand, saying: “I think, I don’t have it in me to stay with her.”

Meanwhile, Ashley and Anthony are positively glowing after consummating their marriage on their honeymoon — by getting jiggy multiple times in one night.

Ashley beams as she tells the camera: “Last night Anthony and I had sex.”

Meanwhile, Anthony jokes about straining his neck and can’t help but grin as he tells producers: “Let’s just say it didn’t happen just once!”

But does Ashley, who is super keen to get married and have kids, want too much too fast?

All new Married at First Sight As one couple grows closer, one gets further away. #MarriedAtFirstSight Posted by Married At First Sight on Saturday, May 6, 2017

Married at First Sight airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.